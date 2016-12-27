  • Featured Story

                                                                                                                                          play    

      

                                                                                                                                                

                                                                                                                                      

     

A look back at 2016 for the City Commission

A look back at 2016 for the City Commission

Local News

The city of Lawrence experienced its fair share of change during 2016. For City Commissioners, it was also a big year as they made decisions that would directly affect Lawrencians and ...

More >>
Local News

Before you go out to celebrate the New Year you may want to have a plan to get home safely. For the 32nd year, the Douglas County Citizen's Committee on Alcohol or DCCCA -- has coordi...

More >>
Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals

Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals

Crime/Fire/Courts

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that a Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus in Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily remove...

More >>
Local day camp keeps kids safe and occupied over holiday break

Local day camp keeps kids safe and occupied over holiday break

Local News

Ten year-old Kiefer Bullock's parents work a lot over the holidays. “My mom is a graphic designer and my dad is a lawyer,” he said. That's why he says he's happy to be out having fun, w...

More >>
With the help of Jiu Jitsu one man has lost 100 pounds

With the help of Jiu Jitsu one man has lost 100 pounds

Local News

It's hard for many people to stick with their new year's resolutions--- but Alan Swanson made sure he stuck with his goal. Swanson turned to the Lawrence Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym in hop...

More >>
Manhattan gears up for annual New Year's 'Little Apple' drop

Manhattan gears up for annual New Year's 'Little Apple' drop

State

The Kansas town known as the Little Apple is gearing up for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York's Times Square. Manhattan is staging its annual New Year's Eve celebratio...

More >>
Planned Parenthood sues Texas in another fight over funding

Planned Parenthood sues Texas in another fight over funding

News

Planned Parenthood is suing Texas over the state's intentions to cut off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January.The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Austi...

More >>
2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break

2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break

State

Two new Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to move quickly to repeal an income tax break for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.The policy under fire was champ...

More >>
Recycle your live-cut Christmas trees

Recycle your live-cut Christmas trees

Local News

Recycling your Christmas tree following the holidays is a great way to return it to nature. Lawrence residents may place live-cut trees at the curb or alley by 6:00 a.m. on their ‘...

More >>
Kansas universities review earthquake insurance plans

Kansas universities review earthquake insurance plans

Local News

Regents universities in Kansas are reviewing earthquake insurance policies after several quakes were reported in the state this year. Chief financial officers decided to review the poli...

More >>
Kansas educators seek return to familiar school aid formula

Kansas educators seek return to familiar school aid formula

Education

While Republican Gov. Sam Brownback talks about taking a new approach to funding Kansas public schools, educators are hoping lawmakers will return to a familiar per-student formula. Bro...

More >>
Appeals panel dismisses Wichita sub's lawsuit

Appeals panel dismisses Wichita sub's lawsuit

State

The Kansas Court of Appeals has dismissed a defamation lawsuit by a former substitute teacher who resigned after a teacher complained about her telling students about her personal life,...

More >>

TEMPORAL TURN: ART & SPECULATION IN CONTEMPORARY ASIA
Spencer Museum of Art
January 1 @8:00am - 5:00pm
VFW Breakfast Buffet
Lawrence VFW
January 1 @9:00am - 1:00pm
Christmas in Lecompton Nov. 1st – Jan. 1st
Territorial Capital Museum in Lecompton, Kansas
January 1 @1:00pm - 4:00pm
First Day Hike
Clinton Lake Swim Beach Parking Lot
January 1 @1:00pm -
Lawrence Traditional Irish Music Session
Henry's on Eighth
January 1 @5:30pm -
TEMPORAL TURN: ART & SPECULATION IN CONTEMPORARY ASIA
Spencer Museum of Art
January 2 @8:00am - 5:00pm
Scrabble: Open Play
Lawrence Senior Center, Lawrence
January 2 @1:00pm - 4:00pm
Lawrence Chess Club
Perkins Restaurant, Lawrence
January 2 @7:00pm -
Tree-Cycling Collection
Lawrence, KS
January 3 @12:00am
TEMPORAL TURN: ART & SPECULATION IN CONTEMPORARY ASIA
Spencer Museum of Art
January 3 @8:00am - 5:00pm
Lawrence Noon Lions Club meeting
Conroy's Pub
January 3 @12:00pm -
Happy Hour Karaoke with Mike & Mitch
Replay Lounge
January 3 @6:00pm -
