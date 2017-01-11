  • Featured Story

Kansas making new guidelines for handling wildlife pets

Kansas making new guidelines for handling wildlife pets

State

Kansas is working on new guidelines for how to handle situations where a wild animal is being kept as a pet after game wardens were criticized for shooting a family's pet deer. It is il...

Kansas lawmakers seek to undo campus concealed carry law

Kansas lawmakers seek to undo campus concealed carry law

State

A few Kansas lawmakers are seeking to undo a law that will allow concealed guns in public hospitals and colleges.The proposal would permanently exempt several types of health care facil...

UPDATE: Water park settlement gives 3 brothers lifetime payments

UPDATE: Water park settlement gives 3 brothers lifetime payments

State

A settlement reached with the family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed last year on a water slide will provide lifetime payments to the boy's three brothers.The family of Caleb Schwab ...

Ice Storm Forecast Update

Ice Storm Forecast Update

Local News

11 PM UPDATE: Bulk of the freezing rain activity is still off to our south and struggling to make its way north. We're now anticipating a late arrival in Lawrence of after midnight with...

Local elementary schools collecting socks to help the community

Local elementary schools collecting socks to help the community

Local News

One elementary school is using Martin Luther King Day to do some good in the community. Sunset Hill Elementary School's been collecting socks all week and will donate them to a local ...

Lawrence braces for storm, potential power outages

Lawrence braces for storm, potential power outages

Local News

Lana Scott works at the local hardware store. While she's been directing worried residents to the ice scrapers and snow shovels, she has another big issue on her mind. "Hopefully ...

Kansas mom gets DIY Network show, co-starring her dad

Kansas mom gets DIY Network show, co-starring her dad

State

A suburban Kansas City woman has snared her own home improvement TV show, co-starring her father. The Kansas City Star reports that the DIY Network has signed Tamara Day, of Leawood, Ka...

Kansas man admits role in $3.5M identity theft scheme

Kansas man admits role in $3.5M identity theft scheme

State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man faces up to two years in federal prison after having admitted his role in what authorities say was a $3.5-million identity theft scheme involving credi...

The Lawrence School District is appealing a finding by the Universal Administration Company

The Lawrence School District is appealing a finding by the Universal Administration Company

Local News

The Lawrence school district has appealed a nonprofit's finding that the district violated rules by receiving free residential internet service.The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Law...

Westar increases use of drones in Kansas

Westar increases use of drones in Kansas

State

Westar Energy says the increasing use of drones is helping it work faster, save money and improve safety for its employees.The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the company sends dron...

Planned Parenthood sues Texas in another fight over funding

Planned Parenthood sues Texas in another fight over funding

News

Planned Parenthood is suing Texas over the state's intentions to cut off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January.The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Austi...

2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break

2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break

State

Two new Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to move quickly to repeal an income tax break for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.The policy under fire was champ...

  Upcoming Events
Daniel Rozin: The Penguins Mirror
Lawrence Arts Center
January 16 @12:00am
Snow Day: Photographs of Lawrence in Winter
Watkins Museum
January 16 @12:00am
Community Breakfast
Marceli's Banquet Hall 1031 New Hampshire, Lawrence KS
January 16 @7:30am -
TEMPORAL TURN: ART & SPECULATION IN CONTEMPORARY ASIA
Spencer Museum of Art
January 16 @8:00am - 5:00pm
Scrabble: Open Play
Lawrence Senior Center, Lawrence
January 16 @1:00pm - 4:00pm
Daniel Rozin: The Penguins Mirror
Lawrence Arts Center
January 17 @12:00am
Snow Day: Photographs of Lawrence in Winter
Watkins Museum
January 17 @12:00am
TEMPORAL TURN: ART & SPECULATION IN CONTEMPORARY ASIA
Spencer Museum of Art
January 17 @8:00am - 5:00pm
Lawrence Noon Lions Club meeting
Conroy's Pub
January 17 @12:00pm -
Chili Feed
New York School 936 New York Street Lawrence, KS
January 17 @5:30pm -
Daniel Rozin: The Penguins Mirror
Lawrence Arts Center
January 18 @12:00am
Snow Day: Photographs of Lawrence in Winter
Watkins Museum
January 18 @12:00am
TEMPORAL TURN: ART & SPECULATION IN CONTEMPORARY ASIA
Spencer Museum of Art
January 18 @8:00am - 5:00pm
2017 Lawrence St. Patrick's Day Charity Auction
Maceli's | 1031 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS‎
January 18 @6:00pm - 11:30pm
Nerd Nite
Various Venues Around Lawrence
January 18 @7:00pm -
January
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
