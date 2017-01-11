Featured News, Episodes & Clips
Kansas making new guidelines for handling wildlife pets
Kansas is working on new guidelines for how to handle situations where a wild animal is being kept as a pet after game wardens were criticized for shooting a family's pet deer. It is il...
Kansas lawmakers seek to undo campus concealed carry law
A few Kansas lawmakers are seeking to undo a law that will allow concealed guns in public hospitals and colleges.The proposal would permanently exempt several types of health care facil...
UPDATE: Water park settlement gives 3 brothers lifetime payments
A settlement reached with the family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed last year on a water slide will provide lifetime payments to the boy's three brothers.The family of Caleb Schwab ...
Ice Storm Forecast Update
11 PM UPDATE: Bulk of the freezing rain activity is still off to our south and struggling to make its way north. We're now anticipating a late arrival in Lawrence of after midnight with...
Local elementary schools collecting socks to help the community
One elementary school is using Martin Luther King Day to do some good in the community. Sunset Hill Elementary School's been collecting socks all week and will donate them to a local ...
Lawrence braces for storm, potential power outages
Lana Scott works at the local hardware store. While she's been directing worried residents to the ice scrapers and snow shovels, she has another big issue on her mind. "Hopefully ...
Kansas mom gets DIY Network show, co-starring her dad
A suburban Kansas City woman has snared her own home improvement TV show, co-starring her father. The Kansas City Star reports that the DIY Network has signed Tamara Day, of Leawood, Ka...
Kansas man admits role in $3.5M identity theft scheme
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man faces up to two years in federal prison after having admitted his role in what authorities say was a $3.5-million identity theft scheme involving credi...
The Lawrence School District is appealing a finding by the Universal Administration Company
The Lawrence school district has appealed a nonprofit's finding that the district violated rules by receiving free residential internet service.The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Law...
Westar increases use of drones in Kansas
Westar Energy says the increasing use of drones is helping it work faster, save money and improve safety for its employees.The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the company sends dron...
Planned Parenthood sues Texas in another fight over funding
Planned Parenthood is suing Texas over the state's intentions to cut off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January.The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Austi...
2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break
Two new Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to move quickly to repeal an income tax break for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.The policy under fire was champ...
