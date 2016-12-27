Featured News, Episodes & Clips
A look back at 2016 for the City Commission
The city of Lawrence experienced its fair share of change during 2016. For City Commissioners, it was also a big year as they made decisions that would directly affect Lawrencians and ...
Tipsy Taxi will get you home on New Year's Eve safely
Before you go out to celebrate the New Year you may want to have a plan to get home safely. For the 32nd year, the Douglas County Citizen's Committee on Alcohol or DCCCA -- has coordi...
Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
Records obtained by The Associated Press show that a Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus in Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily remove...
Local day camp keeps kids safe and occupied over holiday break
Ten year-old Kiefer Bullock's parents work a lot over the holidays. “My mom is a graphic designer and my dad is a lawyer,” he said. That's why he says he's happy to be out having fun, w...
With the help of Jiu Jitsu one man has lost 100 pounds
It's hard for many people to stick with their new year's resolutions--- but Alan Swanson made sure he stuck with his goal. Swanson turned to the Lawrence Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym in hop...
Manhattan gears up for annual New Year's 'Little Apple' drop
The Kansas town known as the Little Apple is gearing up for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York's Times Square. Manhattan is staging its annual New Year's Eve celebratio...
Planned Parenthood sues Texas in another fight over funding
Planned Parenthood is suing Texas over the state's intentions to cut off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January.The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Austi...
2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break
Two new Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to move quickly to repeal an income tax break for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.The policy under fire was champ...
Recycle your live-cut Christmas trees
Recycling your Christmas tree following the holidays is a great way to return it to nature. Lawrence residents may place live-cut trees at the curb or alley by 6:00 a.m. on their ‘...
Kansas universities review earthquake insurance plans
Regents universities in Kansas are reviewing earthquake insurance policies after several quakes were reported in the state this year. Chief financial officers decided to review the poli...
Kansas educators seek return to familiar school aid formula
While Republican Gov. Sam Brownback talks about taking a new approach to funding Kansas public schools, educators are hoping lawmakers will return to a familiar per-student formula. Bro...
Appeals panel dismisses Wichita sub's lawsuit
The Kansas Court of Appeals has dismissed a defamation lawsuit by a former substitute teacher who resigned after a teacher complained about her telling students about her personal life,...
