    Abortion and death penalty on top for Kansas court docket                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

Find more about Weather in Lawrence, KS

The Latest: Kansas lawmakers open session facing budget gaps

The Latest: Kansas lawmakers open session facing budget gaps

State

2 p.m. Kansas legislators have opened their annual session to wrestle with the state's budget problems and consider rolling back income tax cuts championed by Gov. Sam Brownback. Both t...

Douglas County Elected Officials Swearing-In Ceremony

Douglas County Elected Officials Swearing-In Ceremony

Local News

This morning the newest Douglas County Commissioner, Republican Michelle Derusseau, was officially sworn in at the court house. Derusseau will represent the 3rd District of Douglas Cou...

Lawrence police officer injured during traffic stop

Lawrence police officer injured during traffic stop

Local News

Two Lawrence Police Officers received non-life threatening injuries early this morning after a suspected drunk driver struck a patrol vehicle while officers were assisting with a traffi...

Plans under discussion for the 2017 legislative session

Plans under discussion for the 2017 legislative session

State

In preparation of the 2017 legislative session next Monday, some legislative members discussed upcoming agendas with city and county officials at the annual legislative priorities break...

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Local News

The Lawrence Police Department welcomed special guests to their Investigationg and Training Center on Friday morning. Children and teens from the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and the 4-H Cl...

Mumps Cases Reported in Douglas and Johnson Counties

Mumps Cases Reported in Douglas and Johnson Counties

Local News

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) and the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department (LDCHD) are inv...

Kansas mom gets DIY Network show, co-starring her dad

Kansas mom gets DIY Network show, co-starring her dad

State

A suburban Kansas City woman has snared her own home improvement TV show, co-starring her father. The Kansas City Star reports that the DIY Network has signed Tamara Day, of Leawood, Ka...

Kansas man admits role in $3.5M identity theft scheme

Kansas man admits role in $3.5M identity theft scheme

State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man faces up to two years in federal prison after having admitted his role in what authorities say was a $3.5-million identity theft scheme involving credi...

The Lawrence School District is appealing a finding by the Universal Administration Company

The Lawrence School District is appealing a finding by the Universal Administration Company

Local News

The Lawrence school district has appealed a nonprofit's finding that the district violated rules by receiving free residential internet service.The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Law...

Westar increases use of drones in Kansas

Westar increases use of drones in Kansas

State

Westar Energy says the increasing use of drones is helping it work faster, save money and improve safety for its employees.The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the company sends dron...

Planned Parenthood sues Texas in another fight over funding

Planned Parenthood sues Texas in another fight over funding

News

Planned Parenthood is suing Texas over the state's intentions to cut off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January.The lawsuit was filed late Friday in Austi...

2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break

2 top GOP lawmakers want quick repeal of income tax break

State

Two new Republican leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to move quickly to repeal an income tax break for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.The policy under fire was champ...

